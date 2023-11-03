Friday, November 3, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentSelena Gomez says she's deleting her Instagram after backlash
Entertainment

Selena Gomez says she’s deleting her Instagram after backlash

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
13
NBC/Christopher Polk

Selena Gomez is taking a break from Instagram.

In a since-deleted Story posted on November 2, the 31-year-old pop star wrote, “I’m taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I’m done. I do not support any of what’s going on.”

While the Instagram Story swiftly disappeared from her account, Selena’s Instagram profile remained active at the time of this report.

The post comes just days after she used the platform to express her views on the Gaza conflict.

“I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world. People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific,” she wrote in an Instagram Story late Monday, October 30. “We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good.”

“I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That’s what makes me sick,” the Only Murders in the Building star continued.”I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t.”

Selena’s last social media break came earlier this year in February.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Biden joins Virginia Democrats’ fundraising effort ahead of Election Day
Next article
Matthew Perry Foundation launches, will help those “struggling with the disease of addiction”
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE