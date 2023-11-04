Community Calendar

SATURDAY

Altrusa Yard Sale: 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Calvary Christian Church, 515 Mulberry Road. Yard sale donations will be accepted daily at the church from Oct. 30 through Nov. 3 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1:30-4 p.m.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Storytime: 10 a.m.; Spencer Penn Centre; monthly program will include special readers, crafts, and other fun activities related to Falling Leaves. Come out and join us for this free program, fit for all ages; no registration needed.

Touch a Truck Fundraiser: 2-6 p.m., HJDB Even Center and Bassett Branch Library, 3969 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett. Children two and under are free. Childs wristband is $10, adult is $5 to touch everything. Bouncy house and slide will be available and snacks and water will be for sale. All proceeds benefit the Bassett Library Building Expansion Fund.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts. This is an informal circle to socialize, learn and share with fellow crafters. Led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair, free to members, $5 for nonmembers who will pay at the door.

Fried chicken & Pinto bean supper: 5-7 p.m., Figsboro Ruritan Club, 599 Hidden Valley Drive; menu consists of fried chicken, pinto beans, boiled potatoes, bread dessert, beverage; $12 adults per plate; $6 children six -12 years of age; free for children under six years of age; take out available; proceeds to benefit Community Service activities.

WEDNESDAY

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

THURSDAY

Elliott Engel: The Cold Genius of Robert Frost: Seated dinner begins at 6 p.m. and the talk begins at 7 p.m. Tickets for the lecture are $20 and $25 for the dinner and are available at piedmontarts.org.

FRIDAY

The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services will be closed today in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. We will re-open on Monday at 8 a.m.

Fido’s Finds and Kitties Kollectibles Basement sale: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 119 East Main St., uptown Martinsville; supporting the SPCA of Martinsville and Henry County.

Music Night: gate opens at 5 p.m., with band starting at 6:15 p.m.; Hard driving dance band, Gap Civil, will play in Alumni Hall; admission is a $5 cash donation; Spencer Penn Centre; enjoy some great mountain music and dancing, and concessions including our ever-popular Spencer Penn hotdogs.