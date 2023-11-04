Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

For Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023

A Ferrum man has been arrested and charged for an October 21 homicide in Martinsville. Louis Jerrell Webb, 44, has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to deputies. The cause of death of Michael Hairston, 46, has been determined as a gunshot wound to the head. Deputies say Webb is being held without bond in New River Valley Regional Jail on an unrelated charge. Angelina Spade, 19, was charged with first degree murder October 31.

It’s that time again. Here’s CBS’s Stacy Lyn:

Ready to ditch your Halloween trimmings? CBS’s Deborah Rodriguez has one suggestion.

In a new Netflix documentary, two journalists look into the case of the stabbing deaths in 1985 of two people. Derek and Nancy Haysom were killed in Bedford County, and claims of a wrongful conviction by former UVA student Jens Soering are showcased in the series called Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom. Charlottesville journalists Courteney Stuart and Rachel Ryan conducted a three-year investigation into the case, according to the reporters, who have a podcast called Small Town Big Crime.

Even with inflation, higher interest rates and the resumption of school loan payments…holiday shoppers are expected to spend more this year than 2022 but the pace will slow. CBS News Correspondent Jennifer Keiper (KY-purr) reports…

High pressure will cover the region today through Monday. Temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend. The next chance of precipitation returns on Monday night in the mountains and spreads into the rest of the area on Thursday.