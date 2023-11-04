Saturday, November 4, 2023
Second arrest made in murder

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
Louis Jerrell Webb / HCSO

A second arrest has been made in connection with the death of Michael Jerome Hairston, 46, who was shot in the head.

Louis Jerrell Webb, 44, of Ferrum, has been charged with first-degree murder and used of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Deputies found Hairston’s body in his apartment on Summit View Drive. Doorbell video showed two people going in the apartment and then running out a short time later.

Angelina Spade, 19, was arrested earlier in the week and was also charged with first degree murder.

