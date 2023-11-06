Monday, November 6, 2023
Kevin Hart, Vincent D’Onofrio plot a heist at 40,000 feet in the trailer to Netflix’s action-comedy ‘Lift’

Kevin Hart leads an all-star cast in the upcoming Netflix action-comedy Lift.

The movie from Friday and Fate and the Furious director F. Gary Gray has the funnyman playing Cyrus Whitaker, a crack thief who is tasked by a law enforcement agent played by Loki‘s Gugu Mbatha-Raw to pull off one big score — or land in the big house.

So Cyrus gets the band back together, including Vincent D’Onofrio, Billy Magnussen, Yun Jee Kim and Úrsula Corberó, to steal $500 million worth of gold from a plane midflight before the money can get into the hands of international terrorists.

If they refuse, or fail, they go to jail.

“Plus, it’s about saving lives,” Gugu’s character tells the team.

“I don’t appreciate the emotional blackmail,” Corberó’s character says. Kev responds, “This isn’t emotional blackmail: This is blackmail blackmail.”

Avatar‘s Sam Worthington, Spider-Man‘s Jacob Batalon and The Professional‘s Jean Reno also star in the movie, which flies onto Netflix January 12.

