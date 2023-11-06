Tyson Foods recalls almost 30,000 pounds of ‘fun nuggets’ over possible contamination

Tyson Chicken Nuggets Fully Cooked bag (Frozen). Food Safety and Inspection Service — USDA

(NEW YORK) — Tyson Foods is voluntarily recalling almost 30,000 pounds of its dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets due to possible contamination of foreign materials, specifically metal pieces, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service on Saturday.

The specific items subjected to the recall are for 29-ounce plastic bag packages containing “fully cooked fun nuggets breaded shaped chicken patties” with a best by date of Sept. 2, 2024, according to the USDA. The products were distributed and sold in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin and bear establishment number “P-7211” on the back of the package.

Tyson alerted USDA after receiving complaints from consumers who found small metal pieces in the products, said the agency, which added there has been “one reported minor oral injury” associated with consumption of the food, but no other additional injuries reported so far.

Tyson Foods did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Officials from USDA expressed their concern that some consumers may have some of the chicken nuggets stored in their freezers and are urging them not to consume the products, return the items to the place of purchase or throw them out.

In a press release posted on its website, Tyson Foods said some of its consumers reported they found “small, pliable metal pieces in the product” and the company decided to recall the products “out of an abundance of caution.”

The company also advised purchasers to cut the UPC and date code from the packaging, discard the product and call or text 1-855-382-3101.

Last year, Tyson Fresh Meats recalled about 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products, saying the items may be contaminated with “extraneous materials, specifically reflective mirror-like material,” USDA announced. At the time, the agency and company told consumers not to eat the contaminated ground beef, however, there were no confirmed reports of injury or illness from the recalled beef.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.