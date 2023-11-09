Friday, November 10, 2023
Ryan Reynolds hints ‘Deadpool 3’ on track for summer 2024 release following end of SAG-AFTRA strike

By WHEE Staff
20th Century Studios

Count Ryan Reynolds among the Hollywood actors back on social media promoting their projects now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is ver.

The actor/producer, who had to hit the brakes on filming Deadpool 3 with Hugh Jackman back in July when the strike was called, popped onto social media Thursday with a photo of a scruffy mutt who could charitably be called untraditionally cute.

The pooch, with its tongue hanging out, is decked out in a Deadpool costume; Ryan confirmed it’s none other than DP’s comics-cononical mutant sidekick.

“Did Dogpool save the day? Not a chance in gremlin hell,” Reynolds began the message.

“But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares. Coming with the movie, Summer 2024.”

The Disney name drop refers to the upcoming film being ‘Pool’s first dive into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is owned by ABC News’ parent company.

Dogpool was a character who made their debut in the pages of Marvel Comics in 2010. Hailing from an alternate earth, the canine who possesses Deadpool’s regenerative abilities later became a member of the Deadpool Corps.

Deadpool 3 had a release date of May 3, 2024, but as the strike lingered, it was reported the movie wouldn’t be ready for release by then. Reynolds’ post confirms, however, that even if it does miss its May date, fans won’t have to wait much longer.

Copyright Â© 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

