FBI seizes electronic devices of NYC Mayor Eric Adams

(NEW YORK) — The FBI seized the electronic devices of New York City Mayor Eric Adams as part of a federal investigation.
The mayor’s office confirmed that the seizure took place on Monday. The mayor has denied any wrongdoing.
“As a former member of law enforcement, I expect all members of my staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with any sort of investigation—and I will continue to do exactly that. I have nothing to hide,” Adams said in a statement.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
