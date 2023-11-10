FBI seizes electronic devices of NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The FBI seized the electronic devices of New York City Mayor Eric Adams as part of a federal investigation.

The mayor’s office confirmed that the seizure took place on Monday. The mayor has denied any wrongdoing.

“As a former member of law enforcement, I expect all members of my staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with any sort of investigation—and I will continue to do exactly that. I have nothing to hide,” Adams said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.