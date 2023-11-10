Friday, November 10, 2023
Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds reveals new ‘Deadpool 3’ release date

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix

In an Instagram post showing a photo of him and Hugh Jackman suited up respectively as Deadpool and Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds dropped the anticipated movie’s new release date: July 26.

He also added some emojis: a skull, a poop, the letter L and three swords, which kinda spells Deadpool 3.

As reported, the movie was underway but had to pause production back in July when the SAG-AFTRA strike was called; its May 3 release date became a casualty.

Once the strike was resolved, the movie from Stranger Things and Free Guy director Shawn Levy ramped back up. In fact, Reynolds posted a second photo that shows him, Levy, and Jackman hugging, apparently reunited on set.

The movie will be released by 20th Century Studios, which, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

