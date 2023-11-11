Community Calendar

SATURDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Fido’s Finds and Kitties Kollectibles Basement sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 119 East Main St., uptown Martinsville; supporting the SPCA of Martinsville and Henry County.

SUNDAY

Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society: 3 p.m., “The Maps of Thomas Jefferson” by Zack Fleming, at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum, 1 E. Main St., Martinsville.

MONDAY

Monday meeting of the Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library: 10:30 a.m., Ridgeway Branch Library, 900 Vista View Lane, Ridgeway.

TUESDAY

“We are Still Here,” a program by Renae “Spring Morning” Wagoner, a Native American program by Wagoner, who is of Shawnee descent and resides in Spencer. This event is free and open to the public and will be held in the Susan L. Adkins Memorial Meeting Room at the Bassett Historical Center beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Spotlight on Grandfamilies: 1-2 p.m., New College Institute, 191 Fayette St.; Just Call Granny conversation over coffee for families.

WEDNESDAY

Lunch with community leaders: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Hooker Building at Rotary Field, 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart. Sponsored by the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce and Reynolds Homestead. Tickets are $10.

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve meal.

FRIDAY

Today is the last day Christmas Cheer will accept applications from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The office is located at 300 Franklin St., Suite 226 in the Clock Tower Building. The fundraising goal is $45,000. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, VA 24114, or dropped off at the Cheer Office.

Quarter auction: 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Oak Level Ruritan Club. Food will be available.