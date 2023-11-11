Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

For Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

Officials from Patrick County said though they received some much-needed rain, they are still going to need a few days to contain the wildfire. Firefighters have been battling a wildfire in Patrick County for over a week. This morning the Virginia Department of Forestry lists the fire as 1,150 acres and 50% contained.

New York City– will host the largest Veterans Day parade this weekend. Rain or shine along 5th Avenue. Military members from near and far– taking part. Including members of the U-S-S New York. The ship– pays tribute to the victims who lost their lives in the September 11th attacks. ABC’s Michelle Franzen has more.

Bassett and Patrick County were eliminated from post season play last night after Glenvar shutout out the Cougars 56-0 and Lord Botetourt battered the Bengals 42-10. Magna Vista advances with its 11-0 record to play 8-3 Christiansburg at home on Friday.

Veteran’s Day observations come amid an ongoing Pentagon review…of veterans of color who never received the recognition they deserve. This Army officer’s story from ABC’s Chuck Sivertsen:

High pressure will build in from the Great Lakes today. A trough of low pressure Sunday allows for a low chance of rain mainly along and south of the Virginia/North Carolina border. High pressure then reestablishes itself over the mid-Atlantic for early next week.

A group that represents urban police departments around the country says crime numbers dropped dramatically over the past year. ABC s Andy Field has details.