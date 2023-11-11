The obituaries air on WHEE-AM1370 Monday through Friday at 9:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.
05/27/1952
- 11/06/2023
05/27/1952 - 11/06/2023
Cheryl Jamison, 71, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Monday, November 6, 2023. She was born May 27, 1952, in Martinsville, to the late George Jamison and Mildred Gravely Jamison. In addition to...
02/24/1943
- 11/06/2023
02/24/1943 - 11/06/2023
Howard Ebenezer McGhee, 80, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away Monday, November 6, 2023, at Stanleytown Heath & Rehab. He was born February 24, 1943, in Henry County to the late Howard McGhee and R...
05/03/1933
- 11/07/2023
05/03/1933 - 11/07/2023
I gave you, my love; you can only guess how much you gave me, in happiness. I thank you for the love you each have shown. Nancy Lee Craig went home to join her beloved, Herman, and heavenly Father o...
01/26/1948
- 11/07/2023
01/26/1948 - 11/07/2023
Donald Ray Minter, “Donnie”, 75 years of age, passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. Donnie was the oldest of four boys to the late Mamie and Bernard Minter o...
On Sunday, November 5, 2023, Hattie Ruth Silver Jones, 96, of Martinsville, VA, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at the home of her daughter. She was born in Enfield, NC, the daught...
04/10/1925
- 11/08/2023
04/10/1925 - 11/08/2023
Mary C. Hodges, 98, of Bassett, VA passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at her residence. She was born on April 10, 1925, in Virginia to the late Stephen Pleasant Cannaday and Clara Turner Cann...
03/30/1931
- 11/05/2023
03/30/1931 - 11/05/2023
Harold Oliver Nofsinger passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on November 5, 2023. He was born March 30, 1931 in Roanoke, VA to Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Nofsinger. In addition to his parents, Harold was ...
12/21/1931
- 11/04/2023
12/21/1931 - 11/04/2023
John Davis Philpott, Sr. , 91, of Bassett, peacefully passed away on November 4, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Nancy Jenison Philpott; son, John Davis Philpott, Jr. (Tonya), Eden, NC; ...
06/10/1980
- 11/05/2023
06/10/1980 - 11/05/2023
Brushawn C. Niblett, 43, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at his residence. He was born June 10, 1980, in Martinsville, Virginia, to William Whitico and the late Theresa ...
10/09/1932
- 11/05/2023
10/09/1932 - 11/05/2023
Betty Jean Turner Lemons made her grand entrance into this world on October 9, 1932, in Henry, Virginia. Betty left her earthly residence at Kings Grant, Martinsville, Virginia and arrived at her hea...
02/22/1950
- 11/03/2023
02/22/1950 - 11/03/2023
Carolyn Riggins Foley, 73, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Friday, November 3, 2023. She was born February 22, 1950, in Martinsville, to the late Harold Riggins and Leoni Bowers Riggins. In ad...
12/31/1966
- 11/01/2023
12/31/1966 - 11/01/2023
Marion Todd Joyce, 56, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away November 1, 2023, in Martinsville, Virginia. He was born December 31, 1966, to the late Marion Herbert Joyce and Jeanette Beadie Campbell J...
03/25/1954
- 11/04/2023
03/25/1954 - 11/04/2023
Robert Lee Nunley, 69, of Bassett, passed away Saturday, November 4, 2023, at his residence. He was born March 25, 1954, to the late Walter Lee Nunley and Iris Hicks Nunley. Robert was retired from T...
01/02/1927
- 11/04/2023
01/02/1927 - 11/04/2023
On Saturday, November 4, 2023, Annie Bernice Hairston 96, of Stoney Mountain Rd. , Martinsville, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at the home of her daughter. She was born in Virgin...
07/04/1937
- 11/04/2023
07/04/1937 - 11/04/2023
William Earl Tudor, 86, of Collinsville, passed peacefully at Sovah Health Martinsville Hospital, surrounded by the love of his family, on November 4, 2023. Earl was born in Critz, Virginia, on July ...
07/30/1991
- 11/03/2023
07/30/1991 - 11/03/2023
James Dean Cooley, 32, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023, at his residence. He was born on July 30, 1991, in Martinsville, Virginia, to Phillip Wayne Cooley and the late Sh...
12/19/1952
- 11/04/2023
12/19/1952 - 11/04/2023
Samuel Lee Stone “Useless”, 70, of Roanoke, VA passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at his residence. He was born on December 19, 1952, in Martinsville, VA to the late Sallie H. Stone Deal a...
05/18/1960
- 11/02/2023
05/18/1960 - 11/02/2023
Kristi Diane Kihlmire, 63, of Axton, VA passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at Inova Fairfax. She was born on May 18, 1960, in Boston, Massachusetts to Carol Moore Chittum and the late Charles ...
05/16/1925
- 11/04/2023
05/16/1925 - 11/04/2023
Elizabeth Rhodes “Nancy” Stultz, 98, of Fieldale, VA passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Baltimore, MD on May 16, 1925, to Cullum and Marie Rhodes. She was...
08/31/1929
- 11/02/2023
08/31/1929 - 11/02/2023
On Thursday, November 2, 2023, Robert Lee Rumley 94, of Via’s View Dr. , Martinsville transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. He was born in Henry County, V...
05/19/2000
- 10/31/2023
05/19/2000 - 10/31/2023
Jadakuis Tysean Mitchell, 23, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born May 19, 2000 in Martinsville, to Lavon Mitchell and Christo...
03/15/1922
- 10/30/2023
03/15/1922 - 10/30/2023
It is with sad hearts that the family of Elder Paul Penn, Sr. announces his recent passing on Monday, October 30, 2023 while residing at the Virginia Veterans Care Center in Roanoke, VA. Elder Penn’...
04/20/1942
- 11/01/2023
04/20/1942 - 11/01/2023
William "Curly" Wesley Kidd, 81, of Axton, Va. passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. He was born April 20, 1942 to Robert Fulton Kidd, Sr. and Hester Kate Wilson Kidd of Axton, Va. In addition ...
10/05/1955
- 11/03/2023
10/05/1955 - 11/03/2023
Donald Lee Workman, 68, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 5, 1955, in Welch, West Virginia, to the late Marti...