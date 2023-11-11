Local scoreboard

High school football scores:
Glenvar 56, Patrick County 0
Lord Botetourt 42, Bassett 10
Magna Vista 35, Staunton River 13
Bassett and Patrick County were eliminated from post season play last night after Glenvar shutout out the Cougars 56-0 and Lord Botetourt battered the Bengals 42-10. Magna Vista advances with its 11-0 record to play 8-3 Christiansburg at home on Friday.
High school football schedule:
Christiansburg (8-3) at Magna Vista (11-0), Friday, 17
College football scores:
Louisville 31, UVA 24
Louisville 34, Virginia Tech 3
UNC 59, Campbell 7
College football schedule:
Virginia Tech (4-5) at Boston College (6-3), 12 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11
Duke (6-3) at UNC (7-2), TBD, Saturday, Nov. 11
Duke (6-3) at UVA (2-8), 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18
College basketball scores:
South Carolina 79, Virginia Tech 77
UVA 73, Florida 70
UNC 86, Radford 70
College basketball schedule:
Lehigh at UNC, 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 12
NC A&T at UVA, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14
Campbell at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15