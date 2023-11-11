Local scoreboard

High school football scores:

Glenvar 56, Patrick County 0

Lord Botetourt 42, Bassett 10

Magna Vista 35, Staunton River 13

Bassett and Patrick County were eliminated from post season play last night after Glenvar shutout out the Cougars 56-0 and Lord Botetourt battered the Bengals 42-10. Magna Vista advances with its 11-0 record to play 8-3 Christiansburg at home on Friday.

High school football schedule:

Christiansburg (8-3) at Magna Vista (11-0), Friday, 17

College football scores:

Louisville 31, UVA 24

Louisville 34, Virginia Tech 3

UNC 59, Campbell 7

College football schedule:

Virginia Tech (4-5) at Boston College (6-3), 12 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11

Duke (6-3) at UNC (7-2), TBD, Saturday, Nov. 11

Duke (6-3) at UVA (2-8), 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18

College basketball scores:

South Carolina 79, Virginia Tech 77

UVA 73, Florida 70

UNC 86, Radford 70

College basketball schedule:

Lehigh at UNC, 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 12

NC A&T at UVA, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14

Campbell at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15