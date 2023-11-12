Joe Manchin running 3rd party in 2024 would be ‘so foolish,’ fellow Democrat Wes Moore argues

ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Sunday urged West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a fellow Democrat, not to run for president as a third-party candidate next year, claiming such a bid has no chance of succeeding.

“My message to Joe Manchin is I thank him for his service. I think he’s had a career of distinguished service,” Moore told ABC “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl. “I would urge him not to mar his legacy by getting involved in something so foolish.”

On Thursday, Manchin announced he would not seek another term in the Senate but would remain involved in politics, including by “traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle.”

That has only fueled speculation he might join the group No Labels as it considers mounting a bipartisan “unity” ticket in the 2024 presidential race.

Moore had sharp words for that plan: “What No Labels is, it’s a configuration made up of dark money that won’t disclose its donors but is, frankly, just going to simply hand an election off by being able to not actually come up with solutions, which is continuing to throw wood into this flame of disillusionment.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.