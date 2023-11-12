Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

For Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023

A little rain has helped, but firefighters continue to battle a wildfire in Patrick County now in its second week. The mountainous terrain in the Tuggles Gap area near Woolwine has been difficult to manage and build containment lines to stop the spread. Fire departments from around the region along with the Virginia and U.S. Forestry Departments have been working to bring the blaze under control. As of Sunday morning, the Virginia Department of Forestry shows the fire has grown to 1,150 acres, but is 65% contained. There are currently eight active fires in the state. In the western part of the state, Yocum Creek, near the Virginia/Kentucky border is 1,500 acres and 90% contained. An 1,800 acre fire in Rocklick is 75% contained. The largest continues to be Quaker Run, east of Harrisonburg in the Shenandoah Valley, 40% contained at 3,842 acres. A burn ban continues throughout the region.

A wedge of high pressure builds in today and Monday. Aloft, a disturbance will keep clouds over the area through the morning. High pressure moving out of the central Plains will keep things dry and within a few degrees of normal temperature-wise through most of the week. The next chance of rain comes Friday associated with a cold front.

Bassett and Patrick County were both eliminated from post season play on Friday in high school football. The Bengals lost to Lord Botetourt 42-10 and the Cougars were shut out by Glenvar 56-0. Magna Vista, with its 11-0 record, hosts Christiansburg on Friday.

The debate over making a right on red is intensifying. CBS News Correspondent Stefan Kaufman reports…

Veteran’s Day observations come amid an ongoing Pentagon review…of veterans of color who never received the recognition they deserve. This Army officer’s story from ABC’s Chuck Sivertsen: