Community Calendar

TUESDAY

“We are Still Here,” a program by Renae “Spring Morning” Wagoner, a Native American program by Wagoner, who is of Shawnee descent and resides in Spencer. This event is free and open to the public and will be held in the Susan L. Adkins Memorial Meeting Room at the Bassett Historical Center beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Spotlight on Grandfamilies: 1-2 p.m., New College Institute, 191 Fayette St.; Just Call Granny conversation over coffee for families.

WEDNESDAY

Lunch with community leaders: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Hooker Building at Rotary Field, 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart. Sponsored by the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce and Reynolds Homestead. Tickets are $10.

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve meal.

FRIDAY

Today is the last day Christmas Cheer will accept applications from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The office is located at 300 Franklin St., Suite 226 in the Clock Tower Building. The fundraising goal is $45,000. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, VA 24114, or dropped off at the Cheer Office.

Quarter auction: 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Oak Level Ruritan Club. Food will be available.

SATURDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Free Community Breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., Ridgeway Methodist Church.

Fall craft show: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Bassett High School. Crafts, vendors, concessions and more. Admission is $5. Sponsored by the Band Boosters.

Hamburger Steak Dinner: 4-6:30 p.m., Fairy Stone Volunteer Fire Department & Ladies Auxiliary, 6687 Fairy Stone Park Highway, Route 57, West, Stuart. The menu includes hamburger steak, french fries, baked beans, slaw, roll, and drink. $10 per plate. Eat in or take out. Call 276-930-2113.

Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade: 5 p.m., uptown Martinsville.

Cash giveaway: Fairy Stone Volunteer Fire Department, 7 p.m., Grand Prize is $2,500, additional 16 prizes of $100 each, two prizes of $200 each, cash raffle tickets are $20 each. Call 276-930-2117 to purchase a ticket.

The Shelton Brothers in concert: 7-9 p.m., Calvary Christian Church, 515 Mulberry Road, Martinsville.

SUNDAY

