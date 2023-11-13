Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

For Monday, Nov. 13, 2023

The annual Big Birds Toy Run on Saturday raised $10,740 for Christmas Cheer in Martinsville and Henry County. This year’s toy run began at Bird’s Cycle Shop on Greensboro Road and ended at Sportlanes Bowling Alley on Virginia Avenue with hundreds of participants. Christmas Cheer began accepting applications on Oct. 23 and will continue through Friday. The office is located at 300 Franklin Street, Suite 226 in the Clock Tower Building in Martinsville and is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

The Biden administration has issued a vision of the future for the airwaves in a National Spectrum Strategy. ABC News National Correspondent Steven Portnoy reports.

Average gasoline prices in Virginia have fallen 7.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. Prices in Virginia are 26.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 36.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.34 per gallon, GasBuddy said.

Two juvenile suspects have been identified and charges are pending for a larceny in Collinsville. On Saturday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a larceny at Lee’s Tire & Wheel located at 1780 Virginia Ave. According to surveillance footage the two individuals entered multiple vehicles that were in the parking lot. At this time, it is undetermined if any items were stolen or damaged. Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

Students gathered at the Martinsville Middle School gym on Cleveland Avenue Saturday morning to participate in the regional qualifying tournament for First LEGO League LEGO Robotics. The competition began around 9 a.m. and concluded about six hours later as teams from outside the area, along with 11 teams consisting for nearly 100 Martinsville students from elementary and middle school competed in the tournament. Saturday’s event was a prelude to the state competition in December.

A weak cold front will move across tonight with drier and cooler conditions. High pressure building in behind the front will keep things dry and temperatures within a few degrees of normal for most of the week. The next chance of rain comes Friday associated with the next cold front.