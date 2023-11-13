Monday, November 13, 2023
HomeNewsLocalLocal veterans recognized
Local

Local veterans recognized

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
5
Gilleran, Penn recognized at Veterans Day Service
David Gilleran of Martinsville was named the veteran of the year and Vincent Penn of Martinsville was presented with this year’s Martinsville and Henry County outstanding veteran award.
Previous article
Over $10,000 raised at Toy Run
Next article
‘The boss is not going to leave’: Proffer videos show ex-Trump lawyers telling Georgia prosecutors about efforts to overturn 2020 election
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE