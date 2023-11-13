HomeNewsLocalLocal veterans recognized Local Local veterans recognized By WHEE Staff November 13, 2023 0 5 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Gilleran, Penn recognized at Veterans Day ServiceDavid Gilleran of Martinsville was named the veteran of the year and Vincent Penn of Martinsville was presented with this year’s Martinsville and Henry County outstanding veteran award. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleOver $10,000 raised at Toy RunNext article‘The boss is not going to leave’: Proffer videos show ex-Trump lawyers telling Georgia prosecutors about efforts to overturn 2020 election WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Over $10,000 raised at Toy Run November 13, 2023 Local Microbusiness grants awarded in Patrick County November 13, 2023 Local Firefighters taking control of Tuggles Gap wildfire November 13, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Obituaries November 13, 2023 With GOP opposition, Speaker Mike Johnson would need Democratic votes to pass plan to avert shutdown November 13, 2023 ‘Ted Lasso’ co-stars Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham duet on “Shallow” for a good cause November 13, 2023 Community Calendar November 13, 2023 Load more Recent Comments