Monday, November 13, 2023
The obituaries air on WHEE-AM1370 Monday through Friday at 9:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

Angeline Smith Foley

06/07/1931

- 11/10/2023

Angeline Smith Foley
Angeline Smith Foley

06/07/1931 - 11/10/2023

Angeline Smith Foley, 92, entered Heaven’s gates to be in the presence of her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 10, 2023. Born in Henry County, Virginia on June 7, 1931, she was the daughter of t...

Lucille Moore Hall

05/10/1924

- 11/11/2023

Lucille Moore Hall
Lucille Moore Hall

05/10/1924 - 11/11/2023

Lucille Moore Hall, 99, of Spencer, Virginia, passed away Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Gibson House Hospice Care in Reidsville, North Carolina. She was born May 10, 1924, in Henry County, Virginia,...

Alice Wilson Dunn

02/21/1941

- 11/10/2023

Alice Wilson Dunn
Alice Wilson Dunn

02/21/1941 - 11/10/2023

Alice Wilson Dunn, 82, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2023 in Martinsville, VA. She was born on February 21, 1941 in Danville, VA to the late Harvey and Geraldine Wilson. Alice was formerly ma...

Rodney M. Haynes

07/12/1962

- 11/11/2023

Rodney M. Haynes
Rodney M. Haynes

07/12/1962 - 11/11/2023

Rodney M. Haynes, 61, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023, while doing what he loved to do, hiking at Chimney Rock State Park in Chimney Rock, North Carolina. He was ...

Wanda Hairston Crouse

06/14/1958

- 11/09/2023

Wanda Hairston Crouse
Wanda Hairston Crouse

06/14/1958 - 11/09/2023

Wanda Hairston Crouse, 65, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Thursday, November 9, 2023. She was born June 14, 1958, in Martinsville, to the late Allen Hairston and Rosie Johnson Hairston. In ad...

Haywood Elzie McAlexander

02/01/1934

- 11/09/2023

Haywood Elzie McAlexander
Haywood Elzie McAlexander

02/01/1934 - 11/09/2023

Haywood Elzie McAlexander, 89, of Bassett, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at his home. He was born on February 1, 1934, to the late Elzie Sherman McAlexander and the late Fannie...

Cheryl Jamison

05/27/1952

- 11/06/2023

Cheryl Jamison
Cheryl Jamison

05/27/1952 - 11/06/2023

Cheryl Jamison, 71, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Monday, November 6, 2023. She was born May 27, 1952, in Martinsville, to the late George Jamison and Mildred Gravely Jamison. In addition to...

Howard Ebenezer McGhee

02/24/1943

- 11/06/2023

Howard Ebenezer McGhee
Howard Ebenezer McGhee

02/24/1943 - 11/06/2023

Howard Ebenezer McGhee, 80, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away Monday, November 6, 2023, at Stanleytown Heath & Rehab. He was born February 24, 1943, in Henry County to the late Howard McGhee and R...

Nancy Lee Craig

05/03/1933

- 11/07/2023

Nancy Lee Craig
Nancy Lee Craig

05/03/1933 - 11/07/2023

I gave you, my love; you can only guess how much you gave me, in happiness. I thank you for the love you each have shown. Nancy Lee Craig went home to join her beloved, Herman, and heavenly Father o...

Donald Ray "Donnie" Minter

01/26/1948

- 11/07/2023

Donald Ray
Donald Ray "Donnie" Minter

01/26/1948 - 11/07/2023

Donald Ray Minter, “Donnie”, 75 years of age, passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. Donnie was the oldest of four boys to the late Mamie and Bernard Minter o...

Hattie Ruth Silver Jones

05/04/1927

- 11/05/2023

Hattie Ruth Silver Jones
Hattie Ruth Silver Jones

05/04/1927 - 11/05/2023

On Sunday, November 5, 2023, Hattie Ruth Silver Jones, 96, of Martinsville, VA, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at the home of her daughter. She was born in Enfield, NC, the daught...

Mary C. Hodges

04/10/1925

- 11/08/2023

Mary C. Hodges
Mary C. Hodges

04/10/1925 - 11/08/2023

Mary C. Hodges, 98, of Bassett, VA passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at her residence. She was born on April 10, 1925, in Virginia to the late Stephen Pleasant Cannaday and Clara Turner Cann...

Harold Oliver Nofsinger

03/30/1931

- 11/05/2023

Harold Oliver Nofsinger
Harold Oliver Nofsinger

03/30/1931 - 11/05/2023

Harold Oliver Nofsinger passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on November 5, 2023. He was born March 30, 1931 in Roanoke, VA to Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Nofsinger. In addition to his parents, Harold was ...

John Davis Philpott Sr.

12/21/1931

- 11/04/2023

John Davis Philpott Sr.
John Davis Philpott Sr.

12/21/1931 - 11/04/2023

John Davis Philpott, Sr. , 91, of Bassett, peacefully passed away on November 4, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Nancy Jenison Philpott; son, John Davis Philpott, Jr. (Tonya), Eden, NC; ...

Brushawn C. Niblett

06/10/1980

- 11/05/2023

Brushawn C. Niblett
Brushawn C. Niblett

06/10/1980 - 11/05/2023

Brushawn C. Niblett, 43, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at his residence. He was born June 10, 1980, in Martinsville, Virginia, to William Whitico and the late Theresa ...

Betty Jean Turner Lemons

10/09/1932

- 11/05/2023

Betty Jean Turner Lemons
Betty Jean Turner Lemons

10/09/1932 - 11/05/2023

Betty Jean Turner Lemons made her grand entrance into this world on October 9, 1932, in Henry, Virginia. Betty left her earthly residence at Kings Grant, Martinsville, Virginia and arrived at her hea...

Carolyn Riggins Foley

02/22/1950

- 11/03/2023

Carolyn Riggins Foley
Carolyn Riggins Foley

02/22/1950 - 11/03/2023

Carolyn Riggins Foley, 73, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Friday, November 3, 2023. She was born February 22, 1950, in Martinsville, to the late Harold Riggins and Leoni Bowers Riggins. In ad...

Marion Todd Joyce

12/31/1966

- 11/01/2023

Marion Todd Joyce
Marion Todd Joyce

12/31/1966 - 11/01/2023

Marion Todd Joyce, 56, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away November 1, 2023, in Martinsville, Virginia. He was born December 31, 1966, to the late Marion Herbert Joyce and Jeanette Beadie Campbell J...

Robert Lee Nunley

03/25/1954

- 11/04/2023

Robert Lee Nunley
Robert Lee Nunley

03/25/1954 - 11/04/2023

Robert Lee Nunley, 69, of Bassett, passed away Saturday, November 4, 2023, at his residence. He was born March 25, 1954, to the late Walter Lee Nunley and Iris Hicks Nunley. Robert was retired from T...

Annie Bernice Hairston

01/02/1927

- 11/04/2023

Annie Bernice Hairston
Annie Bernice Hairston

01/02/1927 - 11/04/2023

On Saturday, November 4, 2023, Annie Bernice Hairston 96, of Stoney Mountain Rd. , Martinsville, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at the home of her daughter. She was born in Virgin...

William Earl Tudor

07/04/1937

- 11/04/2023

William Earl Tudor
William Earl Tudor

07/04/1937 - 11/04/2023

William Earl Tudor, 86, of Collinsville, passed peacefully at Sovah Health Martinsville Hospital, surrounded by the love of his family, on November 4, 2023. Earl was born in Critz, Virginia, on July ...

James Dean Cooley

07/30/1991

- 11/03/2023

James Dean Cooley
James Dean Cooley

07/30/1991 - 11/03/2023

James Dean Cooley, 32, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023, at his residence. He was born on July 30, 1991, in Martinsville, Virginia, to Phillip Wayne Cooley and the late Sh...

Samuel Lee Stone

12/19/1952

- 11/04/2023

Samuel Lee Stone
Samuel Lee Stone

12/19/1952 - 11/04/2023

Samuel Lee Stone “Useless”, 70, of Roanoke, VA passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at his residence. He was born on December 19, 1952, in Martinsville, VA to the late Sallie H. Stone Deal a...

Kristi Diane Kihlmire

05/18/1960

- 11/02/2023

Kristi Diane Kihlmire
Kristi Diane Kihlmire

05/18/1960 - 11/02/2023

Kristi Diane Kihlmire, 63, of Axton, VA passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at Inova Fairfax. She was born on May 18, 1960, in Boston, Massachusetts to Carol Moore Chittum and the late Charles ...

