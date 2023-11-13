Local scoreboard

High school football scores:

Glenvar 56, Patrick County 0

Lord Botetourt 42, Bassett 10

Magna Vista 35, Staunton River 13

Bassett and Patrick County were eliminated from post season play last night after Glenvar shutout out the Cougars 56-0 and Lord Botetourt battered the Bengals 42-10. Magna Vista advances with its 11-0 record to play 8-3 Christiansburg at home on Friday.

High school football schedule:

Christiansburg (8-3) at Magna Vista (11-0), 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17

College football scores:

UNC 46, Duke 45

Virginia Tech 48, Boston College 22

Louisville 31, UVA 24

College football schedule:

Duke (6-3) at UVA (2-8), 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18

NC State (7-3) at Virginia Tech (5-5), 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18

UNC (8-2) at Clemson (6-4), TBD, Saturday, Nov. 18

College basketball scores:

UNC 90, Lehigh 68

South Carolina 79, Virginia Tech 77

UVA 73, Florida 70