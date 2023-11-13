Monday, November 13, 2023
‘The Marvels’ fizzles with $47 million opening weekend

The Marvels, the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel — this time with Iman Vellani‘s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris‘ Monica Rambeau teaming up with Brie Larson‘s titular character — failed to go higher, faster, further, earning an estimated $47 million at the domestic box office — nearly $100 million less than its predecessor and a franchise low for the MCU.

The film, directed by Candyman helmer Nia DaCosta, the first Black woman to helm an MCU film, added an estimated $63.3 million internationally, for a global total of $110.3 million.

Five Nights at Freddy‘s dropped to second place, scaring up an estimated $9 million in its third week of release. That brings its North American box office gross to $127.2 million and $251.9 million worldwide.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour took third place, earning an estimated $5.9 million. That brings its five-week domestic tally to $172.5 million and its global haul to $240.9 million.

Sophia Coppola‘s Priscilla pulled up in fourth place with an estimated $4.8 million in its third week of release. The biopic has racked up $12.7 million at the worldwide box office.

Rounding out the top five was Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon an estimated $4.7 million at the North American box office, for a four-week total of $59.9 million and $137 million globally.

