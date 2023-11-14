Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Brad Pitt reportedly official with “girlfriend” Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt is apparently official with Ines de Ramon, whom People reports he’s calling his “girlfriend.”

The 59-year-old Oscar-winning actor and producer has been dating the jewelry designer, 33, for a year now, according to sources quoted by the magazine, and they were recently spotted together being “super loving” at LACMA’s Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles.

“He introduces [Ramon] as his girlfriend,” the source explains.

The pair were first spotted out together at a Bono concert in November of 2022. Ramon reportedly split from her ex-husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, in May of that year.

Pitt famously split from wife Angelina Jolie in 2016 after two years of marriage, and messy divorce proceedings followed, though they were reportedly finalized in August of 2023.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

