Local news

For Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023

The annual Big Birds Toy Run on Saturday raised $10,740 for Christmas Cheer in Martinsville and Henry County. This year’s toy run began at Bird’s Cycle Shop on Greensboro Road and ended at Sportlanes Bowling Alley on Virginia Avenue with hundreds of participants. Christmas Cheer began accepting applications on Oct. 23 and will continue through Friday. The office is located at 300 Franklin Street, Suite 226 in the Clock Tower Building in Martinsville and is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

The Biden administration has issued a vision of the future for the airwaves in a National Spectrum Strategy. ABC News National Correspondent Steven Portnoy reports.

Gas prices are continuing their downward trend that have been experienced for weeks. ABC’s Alex Stone reports.

Average gasoline prices in Virginia have fallen 7.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13/g on Monday. Prices in Virginia are 26.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 36.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Two juvenile suspects have been identified and charges are pending for a larceny in Collinsville. On Saturday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a larceny at Lee’s Tire & Wheel located at 1780 Virginia Ave. According to surveillance footage the two individuals entered multiple vehicles that were in the parking lot. At this time, it is undetermined if any items were stolen or damaged. Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

With Thanksgiving just over a week away, are airlines and airports ready for what could be the biggest holiday travel season ever? ABC’s Lionel Moise has more

High pressure building in at the surface and aloft will support dry weather and seasonable temperatures through Thursday. The next chance of rain comes Friday into Saturday associated with a cold front. Cooler weather arrives for the weekend.