Tuesday, November 14, 2023
HomeNewsNationalTrump drops appeal to move Stormy Daniels hush money case to federal...
National

Trump drops appeal to move Stormy Daniels hush money case to federal court

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
1
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday dropped his effort to move his criminal prosecution over hush money paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels into federal court.

His attorneys asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to dismiss Trump’s appeal of a ruling that declined to move the case from state court into federal court.

The filing Tuesday did not give a reason but sought “to dismiss his appeal in this case.”

Trump in April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments made to the adult film actress days before the 2016 presidential election.

The former president has denied all wrongdoing.

Judge Juan Merchan has tentatively set trial for March 25 but he has signaled a willingness to move the date in order to avoid a conflict with other Trump criminal cases.

The Manhattan DA declined to comment.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
6 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Ohio highway: Official
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE