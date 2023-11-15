Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer post tributes to Matthew Perry

Warner Bros. Television

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer posted emotional tributes to their late Friends co-star Matthew Perry on Wednesday.

Aniston said his death “cut deep” and expressed, “Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before.”

“Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply,” she added, calling Perry “such a part of our DNA.”

Aniston’s picture-filled post included a text exchange she had with Perry.

“Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day:),” Perry’s text to her reads, to which she responded, “Awww the first of THOUSANDS of times…”

Aniston wrote, “As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever.”

She concluded, “Rest little brother. You always made my day.”

Schwimmer posted one of his “favorite” photos with Perry: They’re wearing Miami Vice-inspired looks on set. “Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time,” he expressed.

Schwimmer added, “I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.”

He said Perry’s “heart” helped them “create a family out of six strangers.”

“I imagine you up there, somewhere … looking around— [saying] ‘Could there BE any more clouds?'” Schwimmer concluded.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.