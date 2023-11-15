Wednesday, November 15, 2023
HomeNewsWorldUS Navy shoots down drone from Yemen headed toward warship, officials say
World

US Navy shoots down drone from Yemen headed toward warship, officials say

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
6
James Foehl/U.S. Navy

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Navy destroyer USS Thomas Hudner shot down a drone headed toward the ship on Wednesday that had been launched from Yemen, according to two U.S. officials.

The U.S. destroyer was operating in the southern Red Sea when the drone was detected as heading toward the ship, according to the officials.

“On November 15th and while transiting the international waters of the Red Sea, the crew of the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) engaged a drone that originated from Yemen and was heading in the direction of the ship. The Hudner’s crew engaged and shot down the drone to ensure the safety of U.S. personnel. There were no U.S. casualties or any damage to the ship,” a Pentagon official said in a statement.

If it is confirmed that the drone was launched by the Houthi militants in Yemen it would mark the second escalation towards U.S. military assets in a week.

Last week, the U.S. says the Houthis shot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper that had been flying in international airspace off of Yemen.

It would also mark the second time that a U.S. Navy warship has shot down a drone or missile fired by the Houthis.

On Oct. 20, the destroyer USS Carney shot down four cruise missiles and 15 drones that the Pentagon said the Houthis had fired in the direction of Israel Yemen.

Since then there have been several incidents where Israeli forces have shot down at least a Houthi missile or drone fired by towards Israel.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Ethics Committee will not recommend punishment for embattled Rep. George Santos
Next article
Senate working to pass short-term government funding bill ‘soon’
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE