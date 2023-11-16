Thursday, November 16, 2023
Christmas parade is Saturday

Martinsville Christmas parade to be held on Saturday
It’s time again for the annual Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade in uptown Martinsville and 115 entrants are busy getting ready for the event that kicks off at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
