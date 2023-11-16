HomeNewsLocalChristmas parade is Saturday Local Christmas parade is Saturday By WHEE Staff November 16, 2023 0 4 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Martinsville Christmas parade to be held on SaturdayIt’s time again for the annual Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade in uptown Martinsville and 115 entrants are busy getting ready for the event that kicks off at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleWhat motivates Formula One champion Lewis HamiltonNext articleLocal news WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Carter Bank sued for $1 billion November 16, 2023 Local Robotics comes to Martinsville November 16, 2023 Local Local veterans recognized November 13, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Israel-Hamas war is ‘deadliest conflict for journalists’ since at least 1992, CPJ says November 16, 2023 In Brief: Destin Daniel Cretton out as ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ director, and more November 16, 2023 Local scoreboard November 16, 2023 Local news November 16, 2023 Load more Recent Comments