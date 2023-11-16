Thursday, November 16, 2023
Dick Van Dyke’s ’98 Years of Magic’ to be saluted with CBS special

Paramount+

On December 21, CBS will present an all-star tribute to the life and career of Dick Van Dyke with the two-hour special Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic.

The show, which will also air on Paramount+, will salute the Emmy, Tony and Grammy winner’s “incredible contributions to the arts and entertainment.” It “will travel back in time to the iconic set of The Dick Van Dyke Show and feature dazzling music and dance spectacles, heartfelt performances, special guests and a magical holiday number.”

In the announcement, the man himself declared, “I started with CBS under contract in 1955 with the CBS morning show, then The Dick Van Dyke Show and Diagnosis Murder. I’ve been with the CBS family for almost 70 years, and I couldn’t be prouder.”

He added, “I’m incredibly honored that CBS will be throwing a 98th birthday special for me. Can’t wait to be part of the show!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

