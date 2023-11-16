Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

For Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023

An inmate died on Wednesday at the Rockingham County detention facility. According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, at around 7:40 Wednesday morning, a female inmate of the Rockingham County Detention Facility developed an apparent medical emergency and collapsed in her cell. At the request of Sheriff Sam Page, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and will perform a follow-up investigation per standard procedure. The name of the individual who passed away is not being released at this time because the next of kin is still being notified.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, his wife and son, and 15 of their companies are suing Carter Bank & Trust, headquartered in Martinsville, for more than $1 billion, because they allege the bank has blocked them from doing business with other lenders. A hearing over the ownership of a $300 million corporate helicopter in possession of the Justices was set in Martinsville Circuit Court for Wednesday, but the Clerk’s Office confirmed late Tuesday that the hearing had been continued until Dec. 11. Loans to the Justices by the bank are estimated to be between $700-800 million.

Revenue for the Danville Casino fell again in October, according to the most recent report from the Virginia Lottery. The Danville Casino brought in over $16.8 million in October down from over $19.1 million in September. It’s the third straight month that revenue has dipped at the casino. The Danville Casino still ranked second among casinos in the state behind Three Rivers Portsmouth at just over $20 million and ahead of Hard Rock Bristol at just under $12.7 million in revenue. Since the Danville Casino opened on May 15, the venue has brought in just under $107 million in revenue.

It’s time again for the annual Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade in uptown Martinsville and 115 entrants are busy getting ready for the event that kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday. As in year’s past, participants will lineup in order along Cleveland Avenue. The parade will travel from Cleveland Avenue to Church Street, onto to Clay Street and then through uptown along Main Street. At the Farmers Market and New College Institute, the parade will turn onto Moss Street, and again onto Church Street and back through uptown, finishing where it started at Cleveland Avenue. This year’s parade gets underway at 5 p.m. Saturday. The forecast calls for clear skies and temperatures in the low 50s at the start of the parade, falling to the upper 40s by its end.

High pressure overhead shifts east through Friday morning. A front enters the mid-Atlantic late Friday night. Scattered showers will be possible, mainly for the mountains. Cooler weather arrives for the next several days. After a dry weekend, rain chances increase again for early next week.