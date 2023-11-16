Local scoreboard

Thursday, November 16, 2023
By WHEE Staff
High school football scores:
Glenvar 56, Patrick County 0
Lord Botetourt 42, Bassett 10
Magna Vista 35, Staunton River 13

Bassett and Patrick County were eliminated from post season play last night after Glenvar shutout out the Cougars 56-0 and Lord Botetourt battered the Bengals 42-10. Magna Vista advances with its 11-0 record to play 8-3 Christiansburg at home on Friday.

High school football schedule:
Christiansburg (8-3) at Magna Vista (11-0), 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17

College football scores:
UNC 46, Duke 45
Virginia Tech 48, Boston College 22
Louisville 31, UVA 24

College football schedule:
Duke (6-3) at UVA (2-8), 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18
NC State (7-3) at Virginia Tech (5-5), 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18
UNC (8-2) at Clemson (6-4), TBD, Saturday, Nov. 18

College basketball scores:
Virginia Tech 60, Campbell 44
UVA 80, NC A&T 51
UNC 90, Lehigh 68

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

