Hiker missing for over a week in Big Bend National Park

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A search is underway in Big Bend National Park for a hiker who has been missing for over a week, according to to authorities.

Christy Perry, 25, has been missing since Nov. 9 when she did not show up to her camping reservation, according to the National Park Service.

Perry traveled from Houston to Big Bend National Park in southwest Texas. She picked up a rental car in Midland, Texas, and arrived at the park on Nov. 9, according to the NPS.

She did not show up at her campsite that evening in the Chisos Basin Campground, according to the NPS.

Perry’s last known location was the beginning of the park’s Lost Mine Trail. Her vehicle was located at the trailhead, according to the NPS.

Big Bend National Park’s Lost Mine Trail is closed due to the search.

Search teams made up of NPS employees, U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Game Wardens with two K-9 teams and Los Diablos fire crew are combing through the surrounding canyons and ridges. U.S. Customs and Border Protection will also be conducting an aerial search by helicopter, according to the NPS.

Lost Mine Trail, which climbs steeply though the woodlands of the Chisos Mountains, is 4.8 miles round trip.

Perry is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and a fair complexion, according to the NPS.

“If you were in the area of the Lost Mine Trail on November 8th or 9th and saw Christy, please call the TipLine at 888-653-0009, or email nps_isb@nps.gov,” the NPS said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.