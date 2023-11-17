Friday, November 17, 2023
HomeNewsPoliticsNew resolution filed to expel GOP Rep. George Santos from Congress
Politics

New resolution filed to expel GOP Rep. George Santos from Congress

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
3
Tim Graham/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Embattled GOP Rep. George Santos is facing another resolution to expel him from Congress.

Republican Rep. Michael Guest, chairman of the House Ethics Committee, filed the resolution on Friday — one day after his panel released an explosive report stating a monthslong probe of the New York congressman “revealed a complex web of unlawful activity involving Representative Santos’ campaign, personal, and business finances.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
I-10 freeway in Los Angeles to open next week, Gov. Newsom says
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE