New resolution filed to expel GOP Rep. George Santos from Congress

(WASHINGTON) — Embattled GOP Rep. George Santos is facing another resolution to expel him from Congress.

Republican Rep. Michael Guest, chairman of the House Ethics Committee, filed the resolution on Friday — one day after his panel released an explosive report stating a monthslong probe of the New York congressman “revealed a complex web of unlawful activity involving Representative Santos’ campaign, personal, and business finances.”

