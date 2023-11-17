Friday, November 17, 2023
HomeNewsNationalSuspect dead, situation 'contained' after shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital
National

Suspect dead, situation ‘contained’ after shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
14
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(CONCORD, N.H.) — The suspect is dead and the situation has been “contained” following a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord, New Hampshire, according to the state’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office.

State police said earlier that there were “multiple victims.”

“The scene remains active,” the Homeland Security and Emergency Management office said.

The shooting occurred in the lobby of the hospital, according to New Hampshire State Police Director Col. Mark Hall. All patients are safe, he said.

“The scene remains active as one suspicious vehicle has been located,” Hall told reporters during a briefing Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Warner Bros. moves ‘Dune Part Two’ up two weeks
Next article
Fulton County DA requests August start date for Trump’s Georgia election interference trial
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE