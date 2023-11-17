Two 12-year-old boys charged with the murder of a 19-year-old man

mbbirdy/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Two 12-year-old boys have been arrested and charged with murder following the death of 19-year-old Shawn Seesahi earlier this week, police have said.

Seesahai was found dead on Monday evening in the British city of Wolverhampton, located approximately 16 miles northwest of England’s second most populous city of Birmingham.

The two 12-year-old boys, who cannot be named due to their age, were arrested and charged the following day on Tuesday following a warrant of further detention from the court and subsequently charged with his murder.

“The boys have also been charged with possession of a bladed article,” according to a statement published by the West Midlands Police. “Police patrols are continuing in East Park to offer reassurance to the public and our thoughts remain with Shawn’s family and friends.”

Seesahai’s mother released a statement via the West Midlands Police, saying “Shawn Seesahai was a courageous, compassionate and confident young soul who sadly lost his life at the age of 19. He cared deeply about his friends and family” and “absolutely loved to help people.”

“He was a generous person and had a good personality,” she continued. “We will always have him in our hearts.”

The two juvenile suspects have been remanded in custody and are set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Friday regarding Seesahai’s murder.

The investigation into Seesahai’s murder is currently ongoing.

