Community Calendar

Saturday, November 18, 2023
WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
SATURDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Free Community Breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., Ridgeway Methodist Church.

Fall craft show: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Bassett High School. Crafts, vendors, concessions and more. Admission is $5. Sponsored by the Band Boosters.

Hamburger Steak Dinner: 4-6:30 p.m., Fairy Stone Volunteer Fire Department & Ladies Auxiliary, 6687 Fairy Stone Park Highway, Route 57, West, Stuart. The menu includes hamburger steak, french fries, baked beans, slaw, roll, and drink. $10 per plate. Eat in or take out. Call 276-930-2113.  

Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade: 5 p.m., uptown Martinsville.

Cash giveaway: Fairy Stone Volunteer Fire Department, 7 p.m., Grand Prize is $2,500, additional 16 prizes of $100 each, two prizes of $200 each, cash raffle tickets are $20 each. Call 276-930-2117 to purchase a ticket.

The Shelton Brothers in concert: 7-9 p.m., Calvary Christian Church, 515 Mulberry Road, Martinsville.

SUNDAY

Fall craft show: 1-5 p.m., Bassett High School. Crafts, vendors, concessions and more. Admission is $5. Sponsored by the Band Boosters.

MONDAY

Greater Bassett Area Community (GBAC) monthly meeting: 10 a.m., Pocahontas Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Everyone is invited.

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve meal.

TUESDAY

Zumba: 6 p.m., Spencer Penn on Tuesdays with Body by Jenise; drop in price $10.

WEDNESDAY

The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services will close at noon today and remain closed on Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. We will re-open on Monday at 8 a.m.

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce will close at noon today and reopen on Monday in observance of Thanksgiving.

2023 W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner: 1-4 p.m., Martinsville High School, 351 Commonwealth Blvd. Dine in or call 276-293-9657. Delivery orders must be placed by Sunday, Nov. 19. The event is free of charge.

WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954.

Contact us: info@whee.net

