Cross-country storm over next several days could disrupt Thanksgiving travel

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Americans are bracing for a cross-country storm during Thanksgiving week, one of the busiest holiday travel weeks of the year.

The storm — which dumped rain and snow in the West this weekend — is now marching east, bringing damaging winds and potential hail and tornadoes to the South.

Jackson, Mississippi; Rolling Fork, Mississippi; and Alexandria, Louisiana, are most likely to get hit by the severe weather Monday afternoon and evening. New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, will be in the bull’s-eye overnight and Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, the storm will gain speed as it barrels into the Northeast. Those driving along the Interstate 95 corridor to reach their Thanksgiving destinations should exercise extreme caution.

Rain will reach the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia area by the morning rush hour and will last all day.

By Tuesday evening, the heaviest rain is expected from the Carolinas to New York City. Flash flooding is possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

By Wednesday morning, the heavy rain will be slamming Boston.

Snow will begin in northern New England Tuesday afternoon and continue through Wednesday night. Six to 12 inches of snow is forecast for parts of Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Behind this cross-country storm will be the first bitter cold of the season.

Temperatures on Thanksgiving morning will feel like the 20s and 30s for the majority of the U.S.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.