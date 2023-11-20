Suki Waterhouse confirms she’s expecting her first baby with Robert Pattinson

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse and her boyfriend, The Batman‘s Robert Pattinson, are expecting their first child.

While performing at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City on Sunday, a visibly pregnant Suki couldn’t hide her smile — or her baby bump.

“I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today ’cause I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” fan video captured her as saying, gesturing to her belly in a sparkly pink miniskirt.

“I’m not sure if it’s working,” she said with a laugh.

Prior to the announcement, sources had told Page Six that the 31-year-old Daisy Jones and the Six star and 37-year-old Twilight veteran Pattinson were “thrilled” about the impending bundle of joy.

It is the first child for both.

The pair have been together for five years, but the private couple only made their pairing “red carpet official” in December of 2022, at a fashion show in Egypt for Dior. They recently made another rare appearance together at the GO Awards in Los Angeles.

