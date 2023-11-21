HomeNewsLocalCouncil discusses changes Local Council discusses changes By WHEE Staff November 21, 2023 0 9 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp New city manager, Martinsville council discuss changesMartinsville City Council held a three-hour work session Saturday morning, discussing a number of possible fundamental changes to its charter, that would require approval from the state legislature. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleSevere weather sweeping across US threatens Thanksgiving travel WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Parade kicks on Christmas season November 20, 2023 Local Inmate dies in Henry County Jail November 19, 2023 Local Fairy Stone Park plans events for Thanksgiving weekend November 19, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Severe weather sweeping across US threatens Thanksgiving travel November 21, 2023 Four transported to hospital following shooting at Ohio Walmart: Police November 21, 2023 354 pounds of methamphetamine seized from pick-up truck crossing from Mexico to US November 21, 2023 Another voting case could head to SCOTUS after lower court limits challenges to election laws November 21, 2023 Load more Recent Comments