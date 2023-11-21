Tuesday, November 21, 2023
HomeNewsLocalCouncil discusses changes
Local

Council discusses changes

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
9
New city manager, Martinsville council discuss changes
Martinsville City Council held a three-hour work session Saturday morning, discussing a number of possible fundamental changes to its charter, that would require approval from the state legislature.
Previous article
Severe weather sweeping across US threatens Thanksgiving travel
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE