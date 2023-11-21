Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Manhunt underway after Colorado shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 injured, officials say

kali9/Getty Images

(WESTCLIFFE, Colo.) — Authorities said they are searching for a suspect in a rural Colorado shooting that left three people dead and one in critical condition.

A dispute over property on Rocky Ridge Road may have led to a shooting along a “property line in the wooded area,” according to a release by the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement responded to the scene at about 1 p.m. MT Monday to a report of shots fired, officials said. A local SWAT team responded about 20 minutes later.

Three people — two men and a woman — had been fatally shot, while another woman was in critical condition but is expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect — identified by authorities as Hanme K. Clark, 45, of Westcliffe — remains at large, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday morning.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Clark on three counts of first-degree murder, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.

“Suspect is driving a White Ram 1500 pickup with a topper, Colorado license plate: BHLK27,” the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle was last seen in Chaffee County, Colorado, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was spotted at a Walmart in Salida following the shooting, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office. The occupant purchased several items in the Walmart and then left in the vehicle “in the direction of the Methodist Mountain residential area,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Shelter-in-place orders that had been implemented in Custer and Chaffee counties amid the search for the suspect have since been lifted.

“After a vigilant search by land and air, we believe the suspect has likely left our area,” the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Authorities warned that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and to call 911 if he or his vehicle is spotted.

