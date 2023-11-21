Tuesday, November 21, 2023
HomeNewsNationalManhunt underway after Colorado shooting leaves three dead, one injured, officials say
National

Manhunt underway after Colorado shooting leaves three dead, one injured, officials say

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
8
kali9/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Authorities in Custer County, Colorado, were searching late Monday for a suspect in a shooting that left three people dead and one in critical condition, officials said.

A dispute over property on Rocky Ridge Road may have led to a shooting along a “property line in the wooded area,” according to a release by the Custer County Government Public Information Office.

Custer County officials named Hanme K. Clark as the suspect.

“Suspect is driving a White Ram 1500 pickup with a topper, Colorado license plate: BHLK27,” officials said.

Law enforcement responded at about 1 p.m. Monday to a report of shots fired, officials said. A local SWAT team responded about 20 minutes later.

Three people — two men and a woman — had been fatally shot, law enforcement said. Another woman who was shot was in critical condition, but was expected to survive, county officials said.

“Custer County Sheriff, Rich Smith, called for a shelter in place while they were searched for the suspect,” officials said.

That shelter-in-place order was lifted at about 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Georgia prosecutors seek to revoke bond for Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd
Next article
Pentagon chief in Kyiv amid questions over future US arms supplies
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE