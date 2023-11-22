HomeNewsLocalArrests and courts report Local Arrests and courts report By WHEE Staff November 22, 2023 0 8 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Arrest report: Martinsville and Henry and Patrick countiesHere are the most recent arrest reports and court results as provided by the Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County sheriff’s and clerk’s offices. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articlePaul Giamatti says his ‘The Holdovers’ character may smell bad, but he doesn’tNext articleDriver escapes car fire WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Lovers Leap road project continues November 22, 2023 Local Primland helps drive Patrick County economy November 22, 2023 Local Driver escapes car fire November 22, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Lovers Leap road project continues November 22, 2023 Primland helps drive Patrick County economy November 22, 2023 Driver escapes car fire November 22, 2023 Paul Giamatti says his ‘The Holdovers’ character may smell bad, but he doesn’t November 22, 2023 Load more Recent Comments