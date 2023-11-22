HomeNewsLocalDriver escapes car fire Local Driver escapes car fire By WHEE Staff November 22, 2023 0 3 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Driver escapes vehicle fireThe driver of a vehicle that crashed and caught fire managed to escape without injury. The 911 Communications Center received a call shortly after 6 p.m. of a vehicle fire just off William F. Stone Highway near the bypass in Fieldale. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleArrests and courts reportNext articlePrimland helps drive Patrick County economy WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Lovers Leap road project continues November 22, 2023 Local Primland helps drive Patrick County economy November 22, 2023 Local Arrests and courts report November 22, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Lovers Leap road project continues November 22, 2023 Primland helps drive Patrick County economy November 22, 2023 Arrests and courts report November 22, 2023 Paul Giamatti says his ‘The Holdovers’ character may smell bad, but he doesn’t November 22, 2023 Load more Recent Comments