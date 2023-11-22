Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Driver escapes car fire

The driver of a vehicle that crashed and caught fire managed to escape without injury. The 911 Communications Center received a call shortly after 6 p.m. of a vehicle fire just off William F. Stone Highway near the bypass in Fieldale.
