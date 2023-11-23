Thursday, November 23, 2023
HomeNewsNationalPro-Palestinian protesters force Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to stop
National

Pro-Palestinian protesters force Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to stop

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
11
Anadolu/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was temporarily paused when a group of about 30 pro-Palestinian protesters ran into the street and apparently glued themselves to the pavement of the parade route in New York City.

The protesters were demonstrating along Sixth Avenue when a handful of them jumped the barricades and ran into the street along 49th Street.

The protesters have been taken into custody, officials said.

ABC News’ Nadine El-Bawab contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
FBI: Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion not connected to terrorism
Next article
Protecting babies from RSV this holiday season: What parents need to know
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE