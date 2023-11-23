Two charged after 37-mile pursuit

Steven Robert Banks / HCSO

Thursday morning a deputy was on patrol on the Route 220/58 bypass when a pickup swerved into the deputies lane, nearly striking the patrol vehicle.

A traffic stop was initiated near the Irisburg Road exit. During the traffic stop, the deputy saw drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, and the driver appeared to be high. As the deputy was attempting to remove the driver from his vehicle, he fled the scene and lead deputies on a 37-mile-long pursuit.

Ashley Diane Payne / HCSO

On Airway Drive, the pickup went off-road, and a deputy tried to stop the vehicle by pinning it against a tree, but the driver struck a carport and got fled again as a deputy shot at the vehicle.

The Virginia State Police stopped the pickup with spikes on the 220/58 bypass near the Greensboro Road exit. Steven Robert Banks, 30, of Dry Fork, and Ashley Diane Payne, 35, of Max Meadows took off on foot, but were caught a short distance away. Banks was charged with driving under the influence and eluding police and Payne was charged with drunk in public and obstruction of justice.