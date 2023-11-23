Woman claims New York City Mayor Eric Adams sexually assaulted her in 1993

Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A woman accused New York Mayor Eric Adams of sexually assaulting her in 1993, according to a new court filing.

The woman filed a summons under New York’s Adult Survivors Act that names Adams, the NYPD and two unknown entities as defendants.

The filing said the two were working for the city at the time. Adams was a police captain.

“Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York,” the summons said. “The claims brought here allege intentional and negligent acts and omissions for physical, psychological, and other injuries suffered as a result of conduct that would constitute sexual offenses.”

The summons is a precursor to a complaint that would lay out details of the alleged assault.

“The mayor does not know who this person is. If they ever met, he doesn’t recall it. But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim,” a City Hall spokesperson said.

A source told ABC News the NYPD has no record of the woman working for the police department.

The Adult Survivors Act took effect in 2022 and expires at midnight. It eliminated the statute of limitations for sex abuse accusers to file suit.

