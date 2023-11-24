Friday, November 24, 2023
Man indicted after facing RICO charges

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
Cox-Ingram indicted in addition to RICO charges
A Martinsville man, arrested last month on racketeering charges in an alleged drug distribution ring, was indicted by a grand jury on Monday for an altercation he had with Henry County deputies in July.
