House Democrat files privileged resolution to expel Rep. George Santos

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Rep. Robert Garcia, a Democrat from California, filed a privileged resolution on the House floor Tuesday to expel Rep. George Santos, officially triggering another push to remove the embattled congressman.

Garcia’s move means House leaders must now schedule a vote on it within two legislative days.

“The time has finally come to remove George Santos from Congress. If we’re going to restore faith in government, we must start with restoring integrity in the U.S. House of Representatives. It is essential for the American people to have Representatives they can trust and who don’t build their careers on deceit and falsehoods. We have once again forced an expulsion vote on the House floor because enough is enough,” said Garcia in a statement.

This is Garcia’s own resolution — not the same one that House Ethics Committee Chairman and Republican Rep. Michael Guest filed earlier this month. The resolution from Rep. Guest has not been filed yet as privileged.

Rep. Garcia previously forced the House to vote to expel Santos back in the spring. Then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy referred Rep. Garcia’s resolution to the House Ethics Committee at the time — avoiding a full floor vote.

Earlier this month, the House Ethics Committee released a report that contained damning details about how Santos allegedly used campaign dollars for his own personal enrichment — including things such as Botox treatments, trips to Atlantic City, designer goods and purchases on the website OnlyFans, known for its adult content. Investigators said their monthslong probe of the New York congressman, who is also facing separate federal charges, revealed a “complex web of unlawful activity.”

The threshold to expel a member is high — two thirds of the chamber would have to vote in favor of removal.

A growing number of House Republicans who did not vote to remove Santos earlier this month said they want him expelled following the scathing report from the House Ethics Committee.

Santos himself said he expects to be expelled.

“I know I’m going to get expelled when this expulsion resolution goes to the floor,” he said last week during a conversation on X Spaces. “I’ve done the math over and over, and it doesn’t look really good.”

Santos has pleaded not guilty to 23 federal charges. He called the bipartisan report a “politicized smear” and has said he will not run for reelection in 2024, but plans to finish out the rest of his term.

