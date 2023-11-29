Wednesday, November 29, 2023
HomeNewsBusinessAutoworkers at Tesla, BMW and more move to join UAW, union says
Business

Autoworkers at Tesla, BMW and more move to join UAW, union says

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
10
Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Thousands of employees at 13 non-union automakers — including Tesla, Toyota, BMW and Nissan — have moved to join the United Auto Workers, according to the union.

Autoworkers are signing union cards online at the UAW’s website as part of simultaneous campaigns across the 13 automakers, the union said Wednesday, calling it an “unprecedented move.”

“To all the autoworkers out there working without the benefits of a union: Now it’s your turn,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in a video statement.

The drive encompasses nearly 150,000 autoworkers across BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Lucid, Mazda, Mercedes, Nissan, Rivian, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo, according to the union.

The push comes after UAW’s weekslong labor dispute with the Big 3 U.S. automakers — General Motors, Stellantis and Ford — which brought tens of thousands of its union members to picket lines.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Trump fraud trial live blog: Deutsche Bank made money from Trump, defense emphasizes
Next article
Israel-Gaza live updates: ‘All my dreams were shattered,’ bride in Gaza says
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE