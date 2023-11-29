Five displaced by house fire

This house at 314 Forest Street caught fire Wednesday morning.

MARTINSVILLE, VA – At 8:31 a.m. on November 29, 2023, Martinsville Fire & EMS received a dispatch regarding a structure fire at 314 Forest Street. The initial response saw the first engine arriving at 8:35 a.m., identifying a working structure fire in a two-story single-family dwelling. At the scene, firefighters found an occupant and a dog trapped on the rear porch roof, with uncertainty about the building’s occupants. Immediate action led to the rescue of the individual and the dog on the rear porch roof, followed by fire suppression efforts.

Inside the structure, firefighters rescued an additional dog and confirmed the absence of any other occupants. The fire was controlled by 9:32 a.m., with operations continuing until 11:34 a.m. to ensure complete extinguishment. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries among the occupants or firefighters. However, one occupant was transported by the Henry County Department of Public Safety to SOVA of Martinsville for evaluation. The American Red Cross provided support services to the affected occupants at the scene.

The fire caused extensive damage to the second floor and attic, accompanied by water and smoke damage throughout the structure. Preliminary damage estimates amount to $60,000. Following an investigation, the Fire Marshal attributed the cause of the fire to supplemental heating on the second floor, emphasizing the absence of operational smoke detectors in the residence.

Assistance during the incident was rendered by the Henry County Department of Public Safety, Martinsville Volunteer Fire Company, and the City of Martinsville Public Works and Police Departments.

Martinsville Fire & EMS urges Martinsville and Henry County citizens to install free smoke detectors. Residents of Martinsville can call 1-276-403-5325, while Henry County residents can contact the Henry County Department of Public Safety at 1-276-634-4660 for installation.

Additionally, the department emphasizes the safe use of supplemental heating devices in homes. Precautionary measures include never leaving supplemental heaters unattended and maintaining a minimum three-foot distance from all combustibles, adhering strictly to the manufacturer’s recommendations. For inquiries, contact Martinsville Fire & EMS at 1-276-403-5325.