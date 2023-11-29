Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Tax date in Henry County extended

Personal property tax due date extended in Henry County
Due to a staffing shortage, the payment deadline for personal property taxes in Henry County has been extended from Dec. 5 to Feb. 5.
