HomeNewsLocalTax date in Henry County extended Local Tax date in Henry County extended By WHEE Staff November 29, 2023 0 12 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Personal property tax due date extended in Henry CountyDue to a staffing shortage, the payment deadline for personal property taxes in Henry County has been extended from Dec. 5 to Feb. 5. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleTraffic fatalities fall, Henry County accounts for oneNext articleSerena Williams tells followers it’s “ok to not be ok,” shares sweet photo with daughter Adira WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Traffic fatalities fall, Henry County accounts for one November 29, 2023 Local Carter Bank responds to lawsuit November 28, 2023 Local Arrests in child abduction November 26, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Boyfriend arrested for murder after 21-year-old woman found dead in trunk of her car: Police November 29, 2023 For Giving Tuesday, Jennifer Aniston supports the Matthew Perry Foundation November 29, 2023 Trump fraud trial live blog: Deutsche Bank execs continue on witness stand November 29, 2023 Israel-Gaza live updates: Two Palestinian children gunned down in West Bank amid raids November 29, 2023 Load more Recent Comments